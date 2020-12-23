Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.91

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.91 and last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 1269682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,175 shares of company stock worth $94,249,206.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

