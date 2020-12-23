Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Given a C$1.45 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price objective on Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE IO opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. Inca One Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

About Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

