Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

