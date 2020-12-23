Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.43

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 129809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFNNY shares. Bank of America cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

