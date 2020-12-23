InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) Shares Gap Down to $51.50

Shares of InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.50, but opened at $48.00. InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 439,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.82. The company has a market capitalization of £31.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

About InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

