Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 891,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $29,205,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

