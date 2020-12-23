Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.76. 6,424,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 3,617,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several brokerages have commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Get Inseego alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $581,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inseego by 72.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.