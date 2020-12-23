Insider Buying: MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Buys 18,600 Shares of Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $216,646.87.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

MDVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

