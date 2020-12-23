Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells 238 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,153.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

