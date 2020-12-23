Insider Selling: GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,460.45.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 18th, David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total transaction of C$61,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 14th, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.83, for a total transaction of C$42,450.00.

GoldMining (TSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

