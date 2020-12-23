Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Sells 12,251 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 276,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,577,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 401,247 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

