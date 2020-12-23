Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Sells 12,251 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 276,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,577,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 401,247 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
