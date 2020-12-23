Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 26,300 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,865,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $2,098,666.28.

On Monday, November 23rd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $2,383,164.57.

On Monday, November 9th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,482,291.32.

PINS stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,078,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,599. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.