Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Sells 16,772 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 125,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.12.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

