Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in XPEL by 386.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth about $665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

