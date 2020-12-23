Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 2.05.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
