Insula Trading Up 4.3% This Week (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Insula token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $94,584.07 and approximately $119.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insula has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004663 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.