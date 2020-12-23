Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.24

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

