Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $915.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

