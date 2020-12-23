International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.