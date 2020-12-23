International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 5.8%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 145,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 355,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $462.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

