Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVAC. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 22.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 375.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

