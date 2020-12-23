Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$25.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

