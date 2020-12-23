Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.16

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.16 and last traded at $161.37, with a volume of 96914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

