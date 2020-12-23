Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Investar has raised its dividend payment by 440.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Investar has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

