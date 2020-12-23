Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (CMMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE: CMMC):

12/17/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.10.

12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.45.

12/16/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.80 to C$2.00.

12/2/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.80. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75.

11/28/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$1.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$1.50.

11/9/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.45. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.30 to C$1.40.

11/3/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.20 to C$1.30.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The firm has a market cap of C$354.83 million and a PE ratio of -24.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.82.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co (CMMCTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co (CMMCTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.