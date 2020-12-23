Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 674 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 119,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.34. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

