Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 674 call options.
Shares of NYSE:FENG traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 119,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.34. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
