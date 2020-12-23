Investors Purchase High Volume of TC Energy Call Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,828% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

