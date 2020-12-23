Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,396 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 1,275 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $14,591,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

