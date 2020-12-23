Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $7,301.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00136750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00683255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00123126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00064666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00101428 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.