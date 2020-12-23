IQeon Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $134,722.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon token can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00008675 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00669393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057516 BTC.

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

