iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.77.

IRTC stock opened at $234.02 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $274.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -122.52 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,169 shares of company stock worth $17,719,487 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

