IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Trading 16.7% Higher

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.96. 382,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 646% from the average session volume of 51,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

