Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Financial Survey

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Iridium World Communications alerts:

This table compares Iridium World Communications and T-Mobile US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile US $45.00 billion 3.65 $3.47 billion $4.02 32.90

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile US 5.19% 9.60% 3.19%

Risk and Volatility

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of T-Mobile US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iridium World Communications and T-Mobile US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A T-Mobile US 0 3 21 0 2.88

T-Mobile US has a consensus price target of $134.81, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Iridium World Communications.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Iridium World Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

There is no company description available for Iridium World Communications Ltd.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services. The company offers its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint brands. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium World Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium World Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.