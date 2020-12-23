iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.54 and last traded at $63.64. Approximately 119,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 62,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50.

