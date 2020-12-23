iTicoin (ITI) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $43,030.93 and $651.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00005707 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00137053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00676450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00123398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098236 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.