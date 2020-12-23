Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $93.52. 924,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.13. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

