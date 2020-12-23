Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.
NASDAQ ITRI traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $93.52. 924,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.13. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77.
In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.