ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.83

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.83 and traded as high as $104.40. ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at $104.30, with a volume of 17,026,513 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

In other news, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,155 shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26).

ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

