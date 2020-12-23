Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $6.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research firms have commented on IVPAF. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.