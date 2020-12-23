IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

ISEE stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 123,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,093,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 361,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

