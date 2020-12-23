Jacobs & Co. CA Has $24.05 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,533.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 240,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 225,826 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,514,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $318,441,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 319,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $9,513,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

