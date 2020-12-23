Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Shares Up 6.4%

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) shares shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 7,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 65,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

