Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,929 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Hexcel by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

