Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.00% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF alerts:

Shares of EMFM stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.