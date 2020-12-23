Jane Street Group LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

