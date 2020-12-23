Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TMP opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 692 shares of company stock worth $45,110 over the last ninety days.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.