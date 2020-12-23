Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,858 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $1,641,620. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTX. Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.