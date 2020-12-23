Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

ADC stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 24.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after buying an additional 351,920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,369,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,773,000 after purchasing an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

