Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.27. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$48.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.