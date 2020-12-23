JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 437,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 437,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.