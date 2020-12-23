JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 58.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

