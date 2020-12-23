JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

JKS stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 7,497,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

